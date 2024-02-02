The Metropolitan police are deploying hundreds of officers in central London on Saturday as a march organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign is set to take place in the capital.

Demonstrators will march from Portland Place, along Regent Street, Haymarket and Trafalgar Square before arriving in Whitehall on Saturday.

Campaigners are calling for a ceasefire in Gaza while showing their solidarity with Palestine.

The Metropolitan police said there will be a "substantial police presence" in the West End to make sure the event takes place safely and those not connected with the march are not heavily impacted.

They also said they "will deal swiftly with anyone who carries placards and banners or makes statements that cross the line into religiously or racially aggravated offences."

They went on to say they are considering introducing a restriction on face masks and could enforce additional dispersal powers.

Demonstrators have been told by police that they must finish by 5.30 in the afternoon.

