A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was pushed on to Tube tracks in London’s West End.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the victim was pushed on to the rails at Oxford Circus station at around 3pm on Saturday.

Members of the public helped him back on to the platform before a train arrived and he was not seriously hurt.

Brwa Shorsh, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Detectives are appealing to witnesses who saw what happened or the events leading up to it to contact them.

British Transport Police are asking for anyone with information can contact them via text on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting 379 of February 3 2024.

