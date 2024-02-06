A 46-year-old man has been arrested after MP Mike Freer received a threatening phone call last week.

The Conservative minister announced at the start of this month that he will stand down at the next general election after a series of death threats and an arson attack on his constituency office.

He said that "by the skin of my teeth I avoided being murdered" by Ali Harbi Ali, who went on to kill Southend West MP Sir David Amess.

The Metropolitan Police said it received a report from Mr Freer's office on February 1 that he had received "an abusive and threatening phone call" the previous day.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of malicious communication and has been taken to a north London police station for questioning.

A separate investigation into an arson attack at the MP's office in Finchley, north London, on Christmas Eve is ongoing, with a man and a woman charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

The two incidents are not being linked, police said.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…