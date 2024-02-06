Play Brightcove video

Sadiq Khan said no one should be put off getting their health checked by 'intrusive or embarrassing' procedures as he praised the King's bravery for speaking about cancer.

London's mayor said he had a checkup recently at his GP and would go back "every couple of years".

Asked about the King's cancer diagnosis, Mr Khan said he was "shocked" and wished him a "swift recovery" back to full health.

He added: "I reflect on people I know who've been diagnosed with cancer. And what's really important is by talking about it he [The King] is encouraging others to get checked out.

"I had a checkup just a few months ago. Because of my age, because of my gender, It's really important that I that I did so. I have a checkup every couple of years because of my age.

"It's really important to have a checkup. I know it can be embarrassing, it's intrusive, but it's really important to trust the doctors, the expertise.

"And we know that these regular checkups can lead to doctors finding an enlarged prostate or can lead to a diagnosis of cancer. But early detection, early diagnosis, saves lives."

Sadiq Khan said men were often reluctant to either register with a GP or talk about their health which could lead to "all sorts of problems".

He said the King's approach to discussing his health could give other the confidence to seek the help they need.

"I encourage all your viewers and readers to get a regular physical and mental checkup," Mr Khan said.

"The King is, I think, really brave. You study the history books, previous generations, the Royal Family kept these sorts of things [to themselves].

"What the King's done by talking about his diagnosis, as I'm sure we'll see, which is a good thing, a big increase in people having a checkup. That's good.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak said King Charles' cancer was "caught early," and he and the King would "crack on" with everything despite Buckingham Palace saying Charles will be taking a step back from public-facing duties.

