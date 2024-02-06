Hunt for man who may be 'sleeping rough' after woman stabbed in east London

Police are searching for a man who may be sleeping rough after a woman was stabbed at a property in east London.

The victim was found by officers at Oakfield Road in Newham who said her injuries were not life-threatening.

Police want to find Catalin Bostan, 46, who is a Romanian national and described as 5'8'' tall and of stocky build.He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, burgundy trainers and a black coat with a white stripe.Bostan is known to the victim and could be sleeping rough in the Barking or East Ham areas.Anyone who sees him is advised to call 999 immediately and he should not be approached.

