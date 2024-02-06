Buskers who entertain tourists in the heart of London could be told to turn down the volume after complaints from residents about noise.

Westminster Council is asking people who live in the area, as well as businesses and street performers how public entertainment can be improved.

Supporters of busking want to protect the 'unique cultural charm' that entertainers bring to London's tourist hotspots.

But critics are getting fed up with the noise and busy pavements being blocked by large crowds.

"Street entertainers and buskers will continue to be part our city's brilliant culture and a popular attraction for visitors throughout the city," said Aicha Less from Westminster Council.

"However, it is only right we review the scheme from time to time to respond to issues where necessary.

"The proposed changes can improve our current process and look to address issues in areas such as Leicester Square.

"This does not mean we are banning busking or street entertainment and will never ban it, instead we want to hear from everyone to strike a balance between residents, businesses and performers.

"I’m excited to hear from everyone about how best to continue this wonderful tradition in the safest and fairest way possible," she added.

The council wants to her people's views on the location, size and conditions of use of busking pitches.

A review is also underway into accessibility into disabled buskers and street entertainers and whether there are any barriers which prevent licences being granted.

In addition some of the proposed changes would include policies to safeguard child and vulnerable performers.

Westminster Council said it had "no intention or desire" to ban busking in the capital and recognised the history behind street entertainment as well as its cultural contribution.

