Former Tory deputy chair Nickie Aiken has joined a growing list of London Conservative MPs choosing not to defend their seat at the next general election.

Aiken, the MP for Cities of London and Westminster, said she was standing down to support her husband after he accepted a job overseas.

She had a majority of 3,953 in 2019 but the seat will be a key Labour target after the party won control of former Tory flagship Westminster Council.

Justice minister Mike Freer announced last week he was standing down as Finchley & Golders Green MP because of death threats.

Bromley & Chislehurst MP Sir Bob Neill, Hendon MP Matthew Offord, and Wimbledon MP Stephen Hammond are retiring at the election.

Beckenham MP Bob Stewart, who surrendered the Conservative whip after a racial abuse conviction, is also standing down.

Aiken, a former Westminster Council leader said it had been the greatest honour of her life to be an elected public servant for 18 years.

She said: “My husband, Alex, who has supported me steadfastly throughout my political career, has accepted a job offer overseas and he deserves my full support as he pursues a new career.”

