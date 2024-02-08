Armed attacker who tore bus driver's heart tracked down with facial tech

An armed attacker who stabbed a bus driver in east London was tracked down and jailed with the help of facial recognition technology.

Bradley Peek seriously injured the driver who was left with damaged heart, fractures to seven ribs and a punctured lung.

He launched his savage attack after intervening in an argument between the driver and someone he knew.

Within hours of the stabbing detectives identified Peek using CCTV images and facial recognition tech.

He was jailed for five years following the attack on Commercial Road in Tower Hamlets.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

Detective Inspector Jonathan Potter, who led the investigation, said: "This was a senseless attack and a huge team effort from officers across the Met to secure justice for the victim.

"The use of facial recognition technology and CCTV footage allowed officers to quickly identify and locate Peek. I would also like to thank colleagues from the Royal London Hospital who performed an emergency operation which ultimately saved the victim’s life.

"Facial recognition technology is used to be more precise in how we tackle crime and identify wanted offenders. It assists the Met in targeting people who are responsible for causing serious violence."

Siwan Hayward, Director of Security, Policing and Enforcement at TfL, added: "This was an appalling act of violence against our colleague who was just trying to do their job.

"Our staff have the right to do their job without fear or intimidation and we do not tolerate any violence, aggression or threatening behaviour towards them.

"We will always work with the police to push for the strongest sentences possible for offenders, and we're pleased that the offender has been brought to justice."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...