Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch video report by Kaf Okpattah

A grieving fiance says her family is still traumatised after her partner was killed in a coordinated robbery targeting luxury watches.

Emmanuel Odunlami, 32, was set up by a member of security in an inside job at an exclusive £1,400-a-table event to celebrate the victim’s birthday in London.

Emmanuel was stabbed in the chest and his attackers fled with a designer watch they didn't realise was a fake.

As four men were sentenced to more than ten years in prison each, Emmanuel's partner Rajbir Kaur said her children still miss their father.

'They’re just sorry they were caught'

Ms Kaur said he was “absolutely adored, loved and respected” by his two young children.

She added: “My happiness was seeing Emmanuel and our children together. I will never in this life experience that again.

“Emmanuel was murdered before he got to see his son in school uniform.”

Ms Kaur added: “He lost his life over something he had a passion for. People should be allowed to wear freely what they earn with hard work.

She said of the defendants: “They’re not sorry, they’re just sorry they were caught.

“What sickens most of us is the lack of remorse from the said security guard – whose primary responsibility to society is to protect members of the public.”

Mr Odunlami’s mother Christiana Odunlami said in her victim impact statement that her son “loved watches and fashion”, adding that his father “used to sell watches”.

Ms Odunlami, who cried as she read out her statement, said: “I feel that what happened is still punishing our family. I’m still carrying the pain and have lost my purpose in life.

“My heart aches for him every day. I feel that my body is dead, just my heart is ticking.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

Ms Odunlami added: “The effect of coming to court every day and seeing my son’s killers has left a permanent scar on me.

“Losing a child is permanent damage, and this has dealt me a lifetime blow.

“My son will never come back but justice must be served, not only on his behalf, but also for his family, children and for all those who have lost a loved one at the hands of knife crime.”

Jordell Menzies was jailed for at least 31 years for fatally stabbing Emmanuel Odunlami.

During the trial at the Old Bailey, jurors were told that security guard Kavindu Hettiarachchi had spotted Mr Odunlami wearing a fake Patek Philippe Nautilus watch with diamond encrusting which, if real, would be worth around £125,000.

Hettiarachchi, 31, then tipped off a team of robbers who attacked Mr Odunlami after he left Haz restaurant near St Paul’s Cathedral in the City of London on May 1, 2022.

Menzies, 27, of Tennyson Road, Brent, stabbed the victim before the robbers made off in a Mercedes car with the watch, a court heard.

In December, Menzies was found guilty of murder and robbery.

Each defendant was sentenced to more than ten years in jail Credit: Met Police

Earlier last year, co-defendants Louis Vandrose, 28, and Quincy Ffrench, 28, were found guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter, as well as robbery.

Vandrose, of Thornton Heath, and Ffrench, of Tottenham, were sentenced to 15 years in prison by Judge Patrick Field KC on Monday afternoon at the Old Bailey.

Hettiarachchi, of Harrow, was also convicted by the earlier jury of manslaughter and robbery and was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

In his sentencing remarks, Judge Field told Menzies: “It was a carefully planned and sophisticated offence in which you played a major part.”

He said Menzies had led the assault on Mr Odunlami, “sprinting towards him knife in hand, stabbing him in the heart as he backed away”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...