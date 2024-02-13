Play Brightcove video

Video from LFB and Danny McLaughlin

A man escaping an e-bike fire in east London dangled precariously from a third floor window before being rescued by firefighters.

Dramatic video caught the moment the resident clung to a window ledge moments before smoke poured out of the flat in Whitechapel.

Two men couldn't get out on their own because the exit was blocked by fire and one woman was taken to hospital after breathing in smoke.

Danny McLaughlin, 64, a neighbour who witnessed one of the rescues and captured it on his phone, said: "I heard shouting that woke me up. I looked out of one of my windows and saw one of the men hanging from a third-floor window ledge in the neighbouring block.

"His legs were being held, to stop him falling, by a neighbour in the window of the flat below the fire.

"There were lots of other residents watching what was going on including some who had left the block where the fire was. The fire brigade arrived quickly and a firefighter climbed a ladder which had been manoeuvred into position and the man was safely brought down.

"A lot of residents are now worried about the prospect of e-bike or e-scooter battery fires in these blocks and whether we will be trapped or hurt if another incident occurs."

The fire is being treated as accidental and is believed to have been caused by the failure of a lithium battery pack for a converted e-bike charging in a hallway.

Firefighter rescues man from third floor window Credit: LFB/Danny McLaughlin

Borough Commander for Tower Hamlets, Richard Tapp, said: "This is sadly yet another example in our borough of the dangers e-bikes and e-scooters can pose if the battery fails catastrophically and catches fire.

"This can be caused by reasons including counterfeit or unsafe products being sold online, the wrong charger being used, or if components are fitted or used incorrectly.

"My crews were on scene in four minutes and quickly and professionally set about rescuing two people as well as tackling the fire.

"A number of e-bikes were being stored in the hallway and this fire shows just how dangerous blocking your escape route can be.

"You should keep an e-bike or e-scooter outside or in a shed. If this is not possible, put it in a room where you can shut a door and contain a fire.

"Although the smoke alarm sounded, this incident also highlights the risks of charging whilst people are sleeping as there is less time to react before the fire intensifies."

E-bikes and e-scooters have become London’s fastest-growing fire trend with a fire once every two days in 2023 on average

There was a 78% increase in e-bike fires in 2023 compared to 2022 (155 in 2023).

The London Fire Brigade has been running its #ChargeSafe campaign to raise awareness of the fire risks associated with these types vehicles and seek changes to regulation to prevent poor quality batteries, chargers and conversion kits being sold via online marketplaces.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...