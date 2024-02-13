Play Brightcove video

Video from Guinness World Records & Cirque Du Soleil

A former British gymnast spun her way into the record books with a staggering 36 handsprings in less than 30 seconds at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Lucie Colebeck, who currently performs with Cirque du Soleil, comfortably smashed the previous record of 25 handsprings.

"It feels absolutely amazing to have broken this record. It’s such a phenomenal feeling to be a part of Guinness World Records – it’s really awesome." Lucie told Guiness World Records," Lucie said.

"We do it in the show, however in the show we only do five in a row, so to be able to attempt to do as many as possible in 30 seconds is quite a difficult thing to do and I’m really glad that I successfully accomplished it." she added.

Lucie, from Berkshire, trained at Pinewood Gymnastics Club in Wokingham and has been doing gymnastics since the age of nine.

She said performing so many handsprings can get dangerous as momentum builds and Lucie didn't quite manage to keep going for the full 30 seconds.

The gymnast moved so quickly she struggled to hear what was going on around her and didn't know if she had been told to stop.

Lucie added: "It actually does feel like you’re flying when you’re in the air, even though it’s really quick it almost goes a bit slow motion so there are moments when I do feel like I’m flying."

Adjudicator Megan said: “I knew the cast of Cirque du Soleil were good, but seeing these record attempts in person and up close was something else.

Oyun-Erdene Senge also performed the most contortion roll push ups in 30 seconds beating the previous record of 21 with her total of 24.

Cirque du Soleil: Alegría is at the Royal Albert Hall in London, UK until 3 March.

