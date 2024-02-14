Play Brightcove video

Dramatic video shows the moment police stormed the scene in South London

A knife-wielding attacker has been jailed after a group of off-duty officers rushed to intervene as he attacked another man in south London.

Police rushed to the scene on foot without and protective equipment, such as batons or pepper spray or any police radios.

They managed to work together to close off the suspect's possible escape route and swiftly arrest him.

Joseph Jimenez, 20, was jailed for a total of eight month at a young offenders' institute.

Detective Inspector Jon Summers said: "The heroism shown by these officers is nothing short of exceptional.

"They placed themselves at real risk of serious injury in order to prevent serious harm and to apprehend an offender. It is actions such as these that demonstrate the true heart and soul of the Met. "They are a credit to themselves, the unit and MPS as a whole."

The moment off duty police rushed to the scene Credit: Met Police

The officers were part of the Gangs and Pro-Active Team in the Central South Command Unit and were socialising after work when they saw the fight unfolding.

Two groups of males had been involved in a skirmish when one was struck over the head and a dog was set on him.

Another man was standing over him, repeatedly trying to slash him with a large knife. The officers immediately sprang into action, rushing to separate the attacker from the victim.

On seeing the officers the suspect threw the knife at them and attempted to run away but was swiftly arrested. Officers carried out first aid to the victim and he was taken to hospital for treatment for a head injury.

The officers' fast action likely prevented him from sustaining any more serious injuries. Police recovered CCTV and witness accounts which would later leave the suspect with no choice but to plead guilty. He was charged on 22 July 2023 and remanded in custody.

Joseph Jimenez Credit: Met Police

Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, lead for policing in Southwark and Lambeth, added:

"While we expect officers to protect the public, we expect this of them whilst on duty - with proper protective equipment and support. These officers had none of this equipment and were not aware of whether support was on the way or not.

"They had no way of knowing who had weapons or how many. They simply responded to what they could see - had they not acted, a member of the public may have been caused serious or potentially fatal injuries. "On seeing the spontaneous intervention of the off duty officers all other protagonists fled the scene and a large scale public disorder incident was averted. "We are incredibly proud of them."

