Nine people, including six police officers, have been taken to hospital after a collision between a double decker bus and a police van in south London. Emergency services scrambled to the scene on Kennington Park Road, near Oval Tube station, at around 11.30am on Wednesday. One officer was trapped in the police vehicle and had to be rescued by firefighters before being taken to hospital. Cutting gear was used to remove one of the van’s doors. A picture from the scene appeared to show parts of the police van missing. The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues in LAS (London Ambulance Service) and LFB (London Fire Brigade). “Nine people were taken to hospital, including six police officers. Their injuries have been assessed as not life threatening or life changing. “Road closures remain in place while officers deal with the incident and enquiries are ongoing.” A collapsed traffic light could be seen at a junction next to Oval tube station. A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Three people who left the bus before firefighters arrived were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. “One police officer who was reported to be trapped inside the vehicle was released by firefighters before being taken to hospital. “A number of other police officers were also taken to hospital as a precaution. Two fire engines from Clapham and Peckham fire stations and a fire and rescue unit from Battersea Fire Station attended the scene.”

