ITV London | Advice and support websites

  • London
ITV NEWS LONDON

If you've been affected by any issues in our news programmes, these links to independent charities and organisations may be able to provide some advice and support.

These are just a selection of organisations related to topics which we cover most frequently, here is a list of further websites covering a wider range of issues.

  • Adoption

Adoption UK

Child adoption

Barnardos

  • Alcohol issues

NHS

Alcohol change

Action on addiction

Drinkaware

  • Alzheimer's and dementia

Alzheimer's Research

Alzheimer's Society

  • Bereavement

National Bereavement Partnership

Cruse

  • Bullying

Bullying UK

Childline

  • Cancer

NHS

Macmillan

Cancer Research UK

  • Carers

Carers UK

The Carers UK Helpline service is available Monday to Friday, 9am – 6pm on 0808 808 7777 including bank holidays (except for Easter Monday). Email is advice@carersuk.org

Carers Trust

  • Children

Childline

NSPCC

  • Citizens Advice

Citizens Advice

  • Debt

Government website

Step change

National debt helpline

  • Domestic abuse

Refuge

National DA helpline

PEGS - Parental Education Growth Support

  • Eating disorders

Beat

NHS

Mind

National Eating Disorders

  • Family life

Family lives

Relate

Gingerbread

  • Fertility

Fertility Network UK

British Infertility Counselling Association

NHS

  • FGM

NSPCC

NHS

  • Forced adoption

The movement for an adoption apology

  • Fraud and scams

Citizen's Advice

Victim support

Action Fraud

  • Gambling

Gamcare

  • Housing

Centrepoint

Shelter

  • Knife crime

Home office approved site

Crimestoppers

  • Loneliness

Mind

NHS

Young Minds

  • Menopause

The Menopause Charity

NHS

Menopause Support

  • Mental health

NHS

Samaritans

Every Mind Matters

  • Missing people

Missing people

  • Modern Slavery

Modern Slavery Helpline

Causeway

  • Older people

Age UK

Silver Line

  • PTSD

NHS

  • Sexual abuse

NHS

Rape crisis

The Survivors Trust

NSPCC

  • Sexuality

Switchboard

The Mix

Stonewall

Galop - the LGBT+ anti-abuse charity

  • Substance Abuse

Talk to Frank

Alcoholics Anonymous

  • Stalking

National stalking helpline

  • Suicide prevention

Ripple

  • Victims of crime

Victim support