The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for London this weekend.

The weather agency’s alert is in place between 3pm on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday for much of England - including the capital.

The Met Office warned of disruption to public transport if flooding did take place.

“Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer," a spokesperson said.

The forecast for the weekend from the weather agency is: “spells of rain, some heavy, [which] will push east across most areas through Saturday and Sunday, some disruption is likely

“Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely [as is] some interruption to power supplies and other services.”

While there is no named storm, the Met Office has said there is potential for the rain to cause disruption to public transport.