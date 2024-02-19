Roy Hodgson has stepped down from his post as Crystal Palace manager, the club have announced.

The announcement was made hours before their Premier League meeting with Everton.

A Palace statement also confirmed the 76-year-old, who was taken to hospital after falling ill during a training session on Thursday, was “out of hospital and doing well”.

Hodgson’s right-hand man Ray Lewington and assistant manager Paddy McCarthy will lead the team on Monday at Goodison Park, with the Eagles just five points clear of their opponents who are in the relegation zone.

Hodgson, in a statement released by the club, said: “This club is very special and means so much to me and has played a big part in my footballing life.

'I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.”

This story is being updated, more to follow