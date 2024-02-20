A woman has appeared in court charged with stalking Harry Styles by sending him 8,000 cards in less than a month.

Myra Carvalho, 35, sent the 30-year-old singer handwritten letters while in the UK as well as ordering a series of cards for him online which were sent to his address, Harrow Crown Court heard.

Carvalho, from Brazil, had been staying at a backpacker hostel in Earls Court in west London, court documents show, having been in the UK since December.

Of the 8,000 cards sent, some were wedding cards, with two of the letters having been hand-delivered, prosecutors allege.

Her family did not know she had travelled to the country, the court was told.

Appearing via video link from HMP Bronzefield wearing a black coat and gloves, she spoke only to confirm her name during the short hearing and did not indicate a plea.

Judge Karim Ezzat sent her case to be heard at the same court on April 19.

She was remanded in custody.

