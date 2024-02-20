A body has been found in the River Thames by police searching for chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi, the Met Police has said.

Ezedi was last seen on January 31 after a 31-year-old woman, believed to be known to him, was attacked alongside her two daughters, with a corrosive alkaline substance in Clapham, south London.

At around 4pm on Monday, the crew of a passing boat reported seeing a body in the water at Tower Pier.

The body was recovered by the Met’s Marine Policing Unit and has been viewed by detectives working on the investigation.

Police have not yet formally identified the body.

Abdul Ezedi Credit: Met Police

Met Police Commander Jon Savell said: “Based on the distinctive clothing he was wearing at the time of the attack and property found on his body, we strongly believe we have recovered the body of Ezedi.

“We have been in contact with his family to pass on the news.

“As you may expect after a considerable period of time in the strong current of the Thames, formal identification is not possible visually, nor from fingerprints.

"We will work with the coroner on other ways to complete formal identification, such as DNA testing and dental records. That may take some time.

The Met Police Marine Policing Unit searching near Chelsea Bridge for Ezedi on February 10 Credit: PA

”Our enquiries continue into the attack. I am pleased to say the condition of the 31-year-old woman has improved.

"She remains in hospital but she is in a stable condition and no longer sedated. We have still not been able to speak to her but hope to as soon as she is well enough.

”Again, I thank all those hundreds of members of the public who called us with information during the hunt for Ezedi. The public support for our investigation was overwhelming and every piece of information provided was followed up.”

The police investigation continues into the attack and detectives have been carrying out a range of further enquiries including reviewing CCTV.

There have been no more arrests connected to the incident.

