A Palestinian sticker has been placed over a Star of David necklace on a statue of singer Amy Winehouse in Camden Market, north London.

The Met Police are now conducting inquiries after the sticker was discovered on the famous statue of the musician who died in 2011, aged 27.

Camden Market said the sticker was "removed immediately" and the incident had been immediately reported to police.

Posting on X, the organisation's statement reads: "This morning we were made aware that a member of the public had placed a sticker over the Star of David necklace on the Amy Winehouse statue in the North Yard of Camden Market.

"This was removed immediately, and the incident was reported to the police.

"Camden Market remains first and foremost, a place of diversity – a global destination that welcomes everyone. Any form of discrimination on our estate will not be tolerated."

A Scotland Yard spokesperson said: “We are aware of an image being shared on social media which shows the statue of Amy Winehouse in Camden Market with a pro-Palestinian sticker place over the Star of David.

“We know this will have caused upset to many people.

“We are making enquiries with Camden Market to establish the circumstances and what evidence, such as CCTV footage, may be available.”

Winehouse became a household name with her hit second album Back To Black and was raised Jewish by her parents in North London.

She went to Hebrew school every Sunday as a child.

She described herself as "not religious" in interviews, but also spoke of her prude in her cultural heritage and traditions, and frequently performed with a Star of David medallion.

