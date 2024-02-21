Boy, 17, charged with murder after teenager stabbed to death in Hackney

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after another teenager was killed after being stabbed in East London.

The 17-year-old will appear in custody at Stratford Magistrates’ Court today after being arrested by detectives on Monday.

Nathan Bawuah, also just 17-years-old, died after being stabbed on Hackney Road in Shoreditch, near the junction with Cremer Street, at about 10.50pm on Saturday.

The victim was found with stab injuries by paramedics called to the scene, but unforntunately they could not save him.

A forensic tent at the crime scene on Hackney Road. Credit: ITV News London

Nathan’s family has been informed are receiving support from specialist officers. A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place to determine formal identification.