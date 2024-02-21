TV presenter Dan Wootton said he has been "completely cleared" as two police forces decided to take no further action concerning allegations made against him.

In a statement, t he New Zealand-born broadcaster said in a statement he confirmed he would not face any charges after investigations were undertaken by the Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland.

In a statement issued by his lawyer, he said: “I have now been completely cleared in two investigations by the Metropolitan and Scottish Police, who have confirmed they will be taking no further action.

“While I knew this would always be the outcome, the process is now the punishment, with social media acting as the executioner.

“Margaret Thatcher once said that if you ever get trial by media, or guilt by accusation, that day freedom dies.

“She was right. It is high time that all of our ancient rights were once again upheld, chief among them the right to be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

“If it falls to me to be the champion of those rights, then so be it. It is a fight I am more than willing to take up, not just for me but for all of us.”

