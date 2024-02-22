A chemical attacker and getaway driver who waited while a man attacked three people, including a 10-year-old, with acid at their home have been jailed.

Denico Raymond, from Luton, was jailed for life, with a minimum term of nine years, in December after he pleaded guilty to two counts of GBH and one count of ABH at Harrow Crown Court.

The 32-year-old was driven by Jadiel Williams-Douglas, also from Luton, who was handed a 27-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to three counts of assisting an offender at Aylesbury Crown Court on Monday.

The 35-year-old drove Raymond from Luton to an address in Colindale, north London, on July 12, 2021.

The court heard how Raymond was taken by Williams-Douglas from Luton to the Colindale address armed with a milk bottle containing sulphuric acid.

A woman answered the door and Raymond immediately threw the acid at her. It also hit a man and 10-year-old girl who were inside the address.

Raymond, 32, fled the scene and was driven away by Williams-Douglas.

The three victims were taken to hospital to get treatment for burns and later discharged.

Several emergency officers at the scene also had to be treated for the effect of acid after attending the address.

Thankfully no one was seriously harmed.

The Met Police launched an immediate investigation and after analysing CCTV, found the route the car took after leaving the scene.

Footage showed Raymond entering a shop to by water to douse burns he had sustained when he threw the acid.

A PCSO recognised him from the footage, which led to his subsequent arrest.

Items of clothing Raymond wore during the attack were recovered at his address, further linking him to the incident.

Williams-Douglas was identified after being linked to the car the pair had used to flee the scene; he was arrested at his home address.

Detective Inspector Jack Stilwell, who led the investigation, said: “This sentencing comes at the end of a long investigation and I would like to thank the officers who have be involved with the case for their dedication.

"It also would not have been possible to secure these convictions without the bravery of the victims.“Neither Raymond or Williams-Douglas ever revealed why they chose to attack this family and we have yet to uncover a link to the address; it may have been a case of mistaken identity but unsurprisingly they have not had the courage to admit this.

"Although this investigation is over, the victims will live on with the physical and psychological trauma of this horrendous attack.”

