Authorities are investigating after reports that a controversial pro-Palestinian message was projected onto Parliament, Penny Mordaunt said.

The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday evening as protesters descended on Parliament to support calls for a ceasefire in Gaza during the Commons debate on the issue.

Conservative former minister Andrew Percy told the Commons on Thursday: “Last night a genocidal call for ‘from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ was projected on to this building.”

Ms Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, said: “That is being looked at by both the Speaker’s Office, parliamentary security, the Metropolitan Police, and Westminster City Council who will be responsible for pursuing prosecutions in that case.”

Planning laws require permission to be granted before any projection onto Parliament.

Parliamentary authorities confirmed to the PA news agency that they did not grant permission for messages projected onto the building on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “This is a chant that has been frequently heard at pro-Palestinian demonstrations for many years and we are very aware of the strength of feeling in relation to it.

“While there are scenarios where chanting or using these words could be unlawful depending on the specific location or context, its use in a wider public protest setting, such as last night, is not a criminal offence.”

Westminster City Council has been contacted for comment.

