The Metropolitan Police is asking Londoners what they think about the controversial stop and search practice through a new survey.

It's part of a new plan by the Met to reset its relationship with London’s communities and build back lost confidence.

The force believes that when done right, stop and search is an effective tool. It said officers take 4,000 dangerous weapons off the streets every year as a result of this tactic.

But when done poorly, it said, stop and search can have a detrimental impact on the relationship between the police and local communities – especially those who are disproportionally affected by stop and search.

Over the past few months, teams across the Met have been speaking to a range of people across the city including charities, faith groups and youth groups – having open and frank discussions about stop and search.

Who does the Met Police stop and search?

Here are the most recent figures charting the breakdown of stop and search incidences by race per 1,000 of the population:

Asian/British Asian - 4.329

Black/Black British: 12.239

Mixed: 4.751

Chinese or other ethnic: 5.444

White: 3.519

Source: Met Police

What questions does the Met Police stop and search survey ask?

There are 32 questions in the online survey, which focus on the public perception of stop and search, personal experiences of the tactic, training for officers, and what could be done better.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan, who leads the project, said: “A key part of our plan to reform the Met is to work closely with our communities, ensuring we police with their consent.

“Stop and search has always been a contentious issue. When used well it saves lives and is important in keeping Londoners safe, helping us identify criminality and take dangerous weapons like knives and firearms off our streets.

“I know some Londoners have a poor experience of stop and search and that has damaged the trust, confidence and co-operation of some communities. That distrust is higher in communities where stop and search powers are used most often, generally where violent crime, driven by a small minority, is highest.

“This is why we are taking the first steps to reset our approach. We want to hear from Londoners and create an agreement between the Met and the public on how we conduct stop and searches in the future.”

How to access the Met Police stop and search survey?

If you want to give your oppinion on the Met Police's stop and search practices you can fill in the survey on their website.

