A music producer known as 'Menace to Society' has been convicted after repeatedly shooting through a window in retaliation over a £3.50 drug debt.

Police said it was "sheer good fortune" the victim was not more seriously injured or killed after suffering only superficial wounds from flying glass.

Marcus Adepoju, 31, was convicted of a string of firearms and drug offences and tracked down by police scouring hours of CCTV footage.

"Adepoju is an extremely dangerous individual who had no qualms about shooting a man through a window on a busy residential street," said Det Constable John Nightingale. “Adepoju produced music under the stage name ‘Menace To Society’ – sadly his actions reinforced this moniker and he will now pay the price for his crimes. "Keeping Londoners safe is our top priority and reducing gun crime is a key part of this. As this case shows, we know gun crime is closely linked to drugs and we will continue to use all of our resources to take both off the streets of our capital."

In April 2023, officers were called to a house on Nelgarde Road in Catford where a man reported he had been shot at through a window by a masked man. The three shots had narrowly missed him but caused superficial wounds from glass shards, as well as extensive damage to the property.

CCTV showed the suspect walking to the scene from a house in Hither Green and returning there soon afterwards. Officers focused their attention on those coming in and out of the property and shortly afterwards they saw a man – later identified as Marcus Adepoju – travelling from the house to a storage facility in nearby Forest Hill. A search of the unit recovered two firearms alongside ammunition, drugs, cash and knives. Another storage facility they linked to Adepoju was found to contain more ammunition, cash and drugs.

He will be sentenced on Friday 12 April.

