Three people have been injured in Clapham after shots were fired by a moped rider who was being pursued by police.

Officers said two people suffered shotgun pellet injuries when a weapon was fired by a moped rider near Clapham Common South Side on Friday afternoon.

A third person was injured by the moped, and all three are being treated in hospital.

None of the injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

Three people have been hurt after shots were fired by a moped rider who was being pursued by police in south London Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

The Met Police said its officers had been chasing the moped after it failed to stop in the Clapham area just before 5pm.

The suspects then fled the scene and officers are attempting to trace the moped.

A local barber said he was left “shocked” after hearing shooting close to his shop near Clapham Common.

Forensics teams at the scene of the shooting in Clapham. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

The man, who gave his name as Kaka, 34, who works in Chop Barbers, said: “I was in the shop just before 5pm and I heard a gunshot up the road.

“We were all shocked because it was so close, the police were everywhere afterwards.”

Several roads in the area have been cordoned off.

London Ambulance Service said it had taken two people to a London major trauma centre and one to hospital.

The area has been cordoned off Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

The service said : “We sent a number of resources including ambulance crews, operational managers, advanced paramedics and London’s air ambulance.

“We treated three people at the scene and took two to a London major trauma centre and one to hospital.”

Police said that it was not thought any of those injured were in a life-threatening condition.

A crime scene is in place and there have been no arrests.

