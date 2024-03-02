A murder investigation has been launched after a 66-year-old man was stabbed in a flat in north London.

The Metropolitan Police were called to a critically injured man in the communal area of flats in Lockhart Close, Enfield on Friday 1st March at 7.28 pm.

The ambulance also attended but police say the man died at the scene.

Detectives who believe they know the identity of the man are seeking to inform his next of kin as they continue their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Nelson, of Specialist Crime, said: “The victim was stabbed inside a flat in Lockhart Close and was found, critically injured, in the communal area of the block.

“I know that local people will be extremely concerned by this tragic incident, and I can assure them that dedicated detectives are investigating. We will do everything possible to find whoever was responsible for this killing.”

The deceased has not been formally identified and a post-mortem examination has yet to be arranged.

DCI Nelson said: “I am grateful to the local residents who assisted officers last night and this morning as our investigation commenced. They will continue to see police working in the area, including forensic officers and other specialists who are supporting what will be a painstaking murder investigation.”

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in Lockhart Close, Derby Road, Lincoln Road and the surrounding area on Friday evening.

