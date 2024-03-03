A guinea pig has been found abandoned outside an east London tube station with a heartbreaking note asking for a new owner.

The RSPCA has now rescued the male creature, named DiscoPig by the organisation, after it was abandoned in what it described as "an incredibly cruel thing to do".

The animal was left in a vulnerable situation in an alleyway near Canning Town station - with no CCTV - on February 18 at around 4.20pm.

Attached to the cage was a note that read: "I need a new owner. Guinea Pig."

DiscoPig was found to be "healthy and well cared for", but RSPCA inspectors said the creature was in a vulnerable situation and needed to be around other guinea pigs.

The small animal is believed to be between six and 12 months old, the animal protection agency said.

He will be available for adoption soon, the RSPCA added.

The note attached to the cage within which DiscoPig was left Credit: RSPCA

RPSCA inspector Shahnaz Ahmad said: "He seemed healthy and well cared for. It's very sad that someone has abandoned their pet in this way.

"We encourage people to reach out to local animal welfare charities for help with pet care, rather than leaving them in a vulnerable situation like this.

"This guinea pig was found alone, guinea pigs are naturally sociable and normally prefer to be with one or more guinea pigs.

"A guinea pig can develop abnormal behaviour and may suffer if they are left without company.

"Abandoning pets in such a manner is an incredibly cruel thing to do and never the answer."

The RSPCA has urged anyone with information about what happened to get in touch.

