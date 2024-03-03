A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 66-year-old man was stabbed in a flat in north London.

The woman, 30, is in custody at a north London police station, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called on Friday at 7.28pm to a critically injured man who was in the communal area of flats in Lockhart Close, Enfield.

The ambulance also attended but he died at the scene.

House-to-house checks and a forensic examination of the scene have been carried out over the weekend.

Detective Chief Inspector Laura Nelson, who is leading the investigation, said: “Although an arrest has been made, it is vital that anyone with information about what happened on Friday evening comes forward to speak to us.

“I am also keen for anyone with a dashboard camera who was driving in Lockhart Close, Derby Road, Lincoln Road, or the surrounding area, to contact us immediately.”

