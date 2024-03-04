Play Brightcove video

Video from Met Police

Police bodycam footage shows how officers faced a wall of flame after kicking down a door at a block of flats in South London.

Eight police officers were among 11 people taken to hospital after the fire broke out in Kensington early on Friday morning.

"The bravery and professionalism of the Met officers who responded so rapidly to this terrifying fire shows the very best of policing," Superintendent Jill Horsfall said.

"They acted without hesitation to rapidly enter a burning building full of smoke and to save lives," she added.

More than 100 out of the 160 people who were evacuated from surrounding buildings after the blaze broke out in Emperor’s Gate have now returned to their homes. Around 15 fire engines around 100 firefighters brought the fire under control.

Two people were rescued from a flat on the second floor, a further two were rescued from the fourth floor, and one person was helped from a first-floor flat. The first and second floors of the building were extensively damaged and the ground floor was partly damaged, the fire service said.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and on Sunday a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody.

