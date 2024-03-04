Former London Minister Paul Scully to quit at next election amid Tory exodus

Former minister Paul Scully has joined an exodus of London Tory MPs who won't by standing again at the General Election.

The MP for Sutton & Cheam is among more than 60 Tory MPs who have decided not to fight their seats – the highest total since 1997.

Speaking to the Evening Standard Mr Scully said: "At the moment we've lost focus as a party.

"The budget clearly is a moment to try and regain that focus, but if we don’t then there's a real risk that we just repeat the mistakes of 1997 and start chasing an ideology rather than listening to what people actually want.

"I don't want to retire as a politician but I’m not going to be part of the long term solution.

“So it's better for me to go."

Paul Scully's ambition to stand as Tory candidate for London mayor was cut short after he failed to make the shortlist.

He claimed Conservative Central Office was worried his campaign could focus on government failures.

" I don't think they had Londoners’ best interests [in mind] when they were working out the job description that they were trying to select for," he added.

