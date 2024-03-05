Bus crashes into building on London's New Oxford Street

A bus has crashed into a building on London's New Oxford Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after this morning's rush hour and there are no reports of serious injuries.

A man left the bus before London Fire Brigade arrived and is being treated by paramedics.

In a statement LFB said: "One double decker bus collided into the front of a building. One man left the bus before the Brigade's arrival and is being assessed on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

"There are currently no further reports of injuries. Road closures are in place and people are advised to avoid the area at this time.

"The Brigade was called at 1011. Two fire engines and two fire and rescue units from from Soho, Euston and Battersea fire stations are at the scene."