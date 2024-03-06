Man charged after two women were injured in firearms incident in Clapham

Police have charged a man after two women were injured when a shotgun was dropped during a police pursuit in Clapham last Friday.

Metropolitan Police arrested Keymarni King, 18, on Monday and charged him with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/ enabling another to do so, aggravated vehicle taking and injury caused by an accident, and two counts wounding/ inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

He will face Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday while police work to trace a second suspect.

According to police, officers were chasing two people riding a moped who had failed to stop in Clapham on Friday before the moped collided with a 27-year-old pedestrian and crashed “a short while later”.

One of the suspects was carrying a shotgun and as the pair fled on foot, they dropped the firearm.

On hitting the ground, it discharged and two women in the street, aged 27 and 36, were injured by shotgun pellets, police said.

Police added the women were “not deliberately targeted”.

The pedestrian and two injured women have since been released from hospital.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...