London scientists are investigating an 'alarming rise' in a type of cancer that mainly affects under-50s by teaming up with medical experts around the world.

Cases of bowel cancer appear to increase with each new generation and factors such as obesity and diet could add to the risk, as well as environmental and social factors.

A team at King’s College London is working alongside nine other institutions around the world to look at how the cancer develops in its early stages.

Samples will be analysed from diverse populations and it's hoped new emphasis can be placed on preventing cancer developing.

Professor Tim Spector, Director of TwinsUK at King’s College London and scientific co-founder at ZOE, said:

"We applied because colon cancer, particularly in younger adults, is a growing problem. Our range of multidisciplinary skills can play an important role, particularly with regards to nutrition and the gut microbiome.

"People with rare and early cancers don’t get as much research attention, so this is a key opportunity to better understand the risk factors and how to improve prevention."

What are the symptoms of bowel cancer (also known as colorectal cancer)?

changes in your poo, such as having softer poo, diarrhoea or constipation that is not usual for you

needing to poo more or less often than usual for you

blood in your poo, which may look red or black

bleeding from your bottom

often feeling like you need to poo, even if you've just been to the toilet

tummy pain

a lump in your tummy

bloating

losing weight without trying

feeling very tired for no reason

[Source: NHS]

Dr Sheeba Irshad at King’s College London added: "There is a growing recognition of the impact of environmental exposures and ancestry-related factors on tumor biology.

"However, our understanding is not yet comprehensive enough to make a significant impact on improving outcomes for ethnic minorities.

"The Cancer Grand Challenge offers a platform for the global community to unite and address an unmet clinical need, aiming to bring about a tangible transformation in addressing ethnic disparities related to cancer."

