Play Brightcove video

Evidence from crime scenes which was rescued from a burning police station will need to undergo tests, according to Scotland Yard. The roof of Forest Gate police station, east London, was destroyed while large parts of the building were flooded with water as around 175 firefighters tackled the blaze. Four prisoners were led from the cells as the flames took hold. Evidence lockers and ‘forensic fridges’ were also moved out. “In the coming days we will undertake an assessment of those exhibits,” said Supt Dan Card, acting Borough Commander. Forest Gate, Newham’s main police station, is likely to be closed for several months. The Met has re-opened the front counter at Stratford police as an emergency measure. Scotland Yard said the blaze would have no impact on the force’s capability in Newham.

Supt Dan Card added: "Please be assured that despite the fire our ability to deliver policing in the community is undiminished, especially the people of Newham.

"We have several plans in place to do that. There will be no reduction in the service we are able to deliver. In the initial stages of the fire my officers helped evacuate the building, leaving their kit and personal possessions behind in order to ensure the safety of others. "They went on to work an extended shift past their normal finishing time. We have a well rehearsed business continuity plan for events such as this.

"And overnight, my colleagues in our support services have been unrelenting and impressive to help our response colleagues in terms of kit and equipment to be able to replace that and keep them operational."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...