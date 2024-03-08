People travelling on public transport in London will only pay off-peak fares on Fridays for three months from today - even during the rush hour.

It's part of a trial scheme by the London Mayor in a bid to encourage more commuters back into work, and tourists to central London attractions.

If you pay with contactless and Oyster cards, fares on the Tube, DLR and rail across London and parts of the Southeast will be charged at the off peak rate until the end of May.

Freedom Pass holders will also benefit - as they will be able to use their passes all day on Fridays.

TfL says it has partnered with local businesses across London to help promote a range of activities to further encourage people to make the most of their Fridays.

But critics say it's a waste of money - and an election giveaway.

What are off-peak fares and how much can I save?

The new fares will apply to Tube, DLR, London Overground, Elizabeth Line and some National Rail services

The price for an adult travelling to and from Zones 1 to 6 will go from £5.60 to £3.60, saving £2 on a single journey and £4 on a return.

The price for an adult travelling to and from Zones 2 to 6 will go from £3.40 to £2.10, saving £1.30 on a single journey and £2.60 on a return.

Peak fares usually apply between 06:30 and 09:30 and between 16:00 and 19:00 on both TfL and National Rail services.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said: “Off-peak Fridays are here. I’m delighted that this ground-breaking trial is now up and running and that there will also be special hospitality, business and entertainment deals taking place on Fridays.

“It’s clear that many people are still not coming into the office on Fridays compared to before the pandemic, which is having a major knock-on effect on our shops, restaurants, pubs and cultural venues.

"So as well as freezing fares for another year, we’re introducing this off-peak trial to get more Londoners back to the office on Fridays and to support the hospitality, culture and retail sectors as we continue building a better more prosperous London for everyone.”

Alex Williams, Chief Customer and Strategy Officer at TfL said: “This three month trial of making Fridays off-peak will make it easier for people to travel into London for work, socialising or to visit the many attractions and events that take place across the city.

"It will also help us better understand how targeted initiatives like this could encourage more people back onto public transport and into the office on a day that is currently quieter than other midweek days."