Manhunt under way after two injured in suspected crossbow attacks

A manhunt is under way after a woman and a man were injured in suspected crossbow attacks in central London.

The two incidents were 10 days apart in Shoreditch but are linked, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 44-year-old woman is said to have been hit in the head with a crossbow bolt as she crossed the road by Clifton House in east London at around 7.44pm on Monday March 4.

A 20-year-old man was then injured in the neck by a crossbow bolt near Arnold Circus, about 60 metres from the scene of the first attack, on Thursday March 14 at around 7.27pm.

Police said the victims have left hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing, and no similar incidents have been reported.

Officers are carrying out “urgent work” to identify a suspect, and extra officers will be deployed to the area over the weekend to conduct enquiries and “provide reassurance”.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “There are significant efforts to find whoever carried out these assaults, and we are committed to keeping the community updated over the coming days, as we know how worrying this is.

“This investigation is being led by my detectives in the CID and supported by my neighbourhood teams and specialist officers.

“My team are progressing a number of lines of enquiry, including identifying witnesses and exploring both CCTV and forensic opportunities.

“We are keen to hear from the local community.

“You may have seen something on the days when these offences occurred, or you might have seen or heard something in the local area that you think is suspicious and may be linked to these incidents.

“If you do have any information please come forward and speak to us. You can either speak with a police officer, or call us on 101.

“If you do not feel comfortable speaking with officers directly, please do not let that stop you sharing information, as you can call Crimestoppers anonymously.

“I understand that local people will be distressed by these incidents but we would urge them to go about their business.

“Please do be vigilant and alert while our investigation is ongoing and contact us about anything which seems concerning.

“Over the weekend you will see an enhance local policing presence as we dedicate more officers to locate whoever is responsible for these assaults, and help people feel as safe as possible.”

Police are working with Tower Hamlets Council to “use as many resources as possible”.

Anyone with information that could help police should call 101 quoting CAD 6663/14 Mar or Operation Goldwater.

