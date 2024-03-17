Residents are being urged to be "vigilant" after two people were shot with crossbow bolts just days apart in London.

Police are investigating the linked crossbow incidents and say urgent work is being carried out to identify a suspect.

A manhunt is ongoing and police have increased patrols in the area to reassure residents who may be "distressed" by the attacks.

A 44-year-old woman was hit in the head with a crossbow bolt as she crossed the road by Clifton House in Shoreditch, east London, at about 7.44pm on Monday March 4.

“I rushed outside and saw a bolt in the back of her head, behind her right ear,” her husband told The Sunday Times.

“There was blood coming out. She was in so much pain and she eventually collapsed.”

Ten days later, a 20-year-old man was injured in the neck by a crossbow bolt near Arnold Circus, about 60m from the scene of the first attack, on Thursday March 14 at about 7.27pm.

Police said the victims have left hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing, and no similar incidents have been reported.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said on Friday that residents should contact the Met Police about anything that seems concerning.

He said: “There are significant efforts to find whoever carried out these assaults, and we are committed to keeping the community updated over the coming days, as we know how worrying this is.

“This investigation is being led by my detectives in the CID and supported by my neighbourhood teams and specialist officers. My team are progressing a number of lines of enquiry, including identifying witnesses and exploring both CCTV and forensic opportunities."

He added that officers are keen to hear from the local community and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"You may have seen something on the days when these offences occurred, or you might have seen or heard something in the local area that you think is suspicious and may be linked to these incidents," he said.

“If you do have any information please come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with information that could help police should call 101 quoting CAD 6663/14 Mar or Operation Goldwater.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

