Four ducklings have been found abandoned in a cardboard box in a north London park.

T hey were found by shocked dog walker on a path earlier this month who spotted the brown box containing the 'healthy and tame' creatures.

RSPCA inspector Shahnaz Ahmad said: "The ducklings all seem quite healthy although one is smaller than the others.

"Given they were in a closed cardboard box we are investigating it as an abandonment and are looking for information about where they came from.

"It would have been a terrifying experience for the poor ducklings and anything could have happened to them in a busy park.

One of the rescued ducklings Credit: RSPCA

"We are very grateful that someone found them and took them home to safety until we could collect them.

"If anyone has any information, please contact our inspectorate line on 0300 123 8018 quoting incident number 01233060."

The ducklings, who have been named Duck, Duck, Duck and Goose by the RSPCA, are now at South Essex Wildlife Hospital from where they will be rehomed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…