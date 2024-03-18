Play Brightcove video

Sadiq Khan has promised to serve a full four-year term if he is re-elected as Mayor of London.

Mr Khan was joined by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at the launch of his election campaign at a community centre in Paddington.

He dismissed speculation he would abandon City Hall and join a Labour government if his party wins the General Election.

"I promise Londoners that I intend to be the mayor as long as I'm given the trust by Londoners to be their mayor," Mr Khan said.

"It’s the best job in politics. I’ve had a number of jobs in my life - it is the best job I've ever had. Why? Because it gives me the chance to give back to the city that’s given so much to me and my family.

"Something I first talked about 2016 - the ‘London Promise’.

"You work hard, you got a helping hand. You can achieve anything as long as I can provide a helping hand. I'm going to carry on doing so," Mr Khan added.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, with Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer Credit: PA

Asked about the controversial introduction of ULEZ expansion Sadiq Khan said the "sky didn’t fall in" after his clean air priority was praised by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. The London mayor said of the scheme: "When we first planned to bring it in in central London, there were people who were hostile and anti. It came in and the sky didn’t collapse. "We then expanded it to inner London, lots of complaints and concerns and by the way the Tories have been consistent in opposing it at all levels, the sky didn’t fall in. "We then expanded it to outer London and here’s the great news – 19 out of 20 cars seen travelling on an average day are compliant… they don’t pay a penny more."

Mr Khan claimed the London mayoral election was "a choice that will determine if London’s brighter days are ahead of us or behind us."

Ending his speech at his campaign launch, he said the contest would be a “two-horse” race and the "closest" ever between himself and Tory candidate Susan Hall. He said: "It’s a choice that will determine if London’s brightest days are ahead of us or behind us, and if the next generation of young Londoners will be better off than the last. "So please don’t leave it to chance. Vote for the future you want for our amazing city on May 2."

The other main contenders for the London mayoral race are launching their campaigns this week.

