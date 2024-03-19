London has highest number of babies dying in maternity units and in hospitals

Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News London's investigation

London has a higher number of baby deaths in hospitals compared to any other region in the country, official figures analysed by ITV News London show.

In the year to March 2023, 394 babies in London died within the first month of their lives, which are known as ‘neonatal deaths’.

In the same year there were 376 'infant deaths'; children who died while under the age of one.

Those figures show a steady increase since 2022.

'Inadequate' maternity care received by mothers and their babies during pregnancy and labour within some London hospitals could be a reason for the worrying trend.

Across the capital, seven NHS Maternity Units 'require improvement' according to the Care Quality Commission (CQC), and two were ranked 'inadequate'.

One London hospital to fall into the 'inadequate' category is North Middlesex Hospital in Enfield.

The CQC updated its independent rating of the maternity unit there to 'inadequate' in a report published in December 2023.

The four-part rating system ranks from 'outstanding' to 'good' to 'requires improvement' to 'inadequate' as the worst possible rating.

ITV News London spoke to a family who say they received inadequate care from North Middlesex Hospital.

Due to alleged failings by maternity services there, the birth of Rebecca and Dan Whitehouse's son Lucas was traumatic and his health was permanently damaged.

For nine minutes, Lucas’ head was trapped starved of oxygen.

Play Brightcove video

Rebecca and Dan Whitehouse speak about their experience at North Middlesex Hospital

The NHS has since admitted liability, Dan and Jessica even received a letter from the then-prime minister David Cameron, with words of reassurance.

While carrying out research into maternity services across the capital, ITV News London spoke to a midwife at North Middlesex Hospital who was not surprised at the damning outcome of the CQC report in general.

The midwife, who asked to remain anonymous, said: "Honestly, a lot of them didn't care. I was really quite surprised that they didn't care.

"They were just like, it's nothing to do with me. And that was just quite remarkable.

"I read the report then, and I can't remember everything that was on there, but I definitely agree with it. There wasn't one statement that I thought: 'no, that's not true.'"

The midwife recounted examples of her concerns about certain practices by maternity staff during labour.

She said: "The worst one was a woman who was being induced for post-date. So she was overdue.

"Baby on the scans were saying it was normal growth, but every time they were increasing, um, the oxytocin drip, the baby's heart rate would just drop like dramatically.

"The baby came out very poor and was also very small. So the scans weren't accurate for whatever reason, and it took a while for that baby to come round.

"It did need to then go to out of hospital for what we call cooling. I don't know what the actual outcome of that baby was."

This is one example of what she believes is an avoidable problem during labour.

But the regulator found more systemic issues at North Middlesex Hospital which were putting patients at risk.

Problems like staffing and a culture of fear.

The midwife reiterated these factors - describing her workplace as somewhere with staffing issues and a culture of fear.

She said: "Body language, (and) certain verbal language, definitely contributes to the fear of not escalating. And there definitely is a bullying culture.

"So people would rather save face than escalate an issue and potentially save a baby and mother's life."

While London is the region with the highest number of baby deaths in hospital across England - it is important to note that it also has the highest population and therefore, a higher number of mothers giving birth per capita.

Play Brightcove video

Lenny Byrne, chief nurse at North Middlesex University Hospital

When ITV News London's analysis was put to Lenny Byrne, chief nurse at North Middlesex University Hospital, he said: "We've had some specific information from the CQC about our maternity services which we took extremely seriously at the time and responded immediately."

"We've got better staffing in place, we've also put in new rules in response to some of the issues identified and we've got a collective approach to delivering that improvement plan."

If you have been affected by anything in the above article, you can access a free support chat and helpline through the charity Sands here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…