Former Gogglebox star Josh Tapper will take on Deputy PM Oliver Dowden at the General Election after being selected as Labour's candidate for Hertsmere.

Tapper shot to fame after appearing on the Channel 4 show with his family from their home in north London.

In a statement Hertsmere Labour said: "It is with great pleasure we announce our candidate at the upcoming General Election.

"Josh Tapper has been selected to take on Oliver Dowden later this year when Sunak finds the courage to call the election."

The Conservatives currently hold a majority of over 20,000 in Hertsmere which covers an area on the north London and Hertfordshire border from Bushey to South Mimms.

Nationally, the Tories are languishing in the polls and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has indicated he may call a General Election in the second half of 2024.

In an interview with ITV Westcountry Mr Sunak ruled out the election coinciding with the upcoming local contests in May.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt appeared to hint October is under consideration for a General Election date.

Responding to his selection as the Labour candidate in Hertsmere, Josh Tapper said: "I’m thrilled and honoured to have been selected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for Hertsmere.

"Thank you so much to local members for your support - I won’t let you down."

