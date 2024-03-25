Farmers to stage Westminster tractor protest over ‘threat to food security’

Farmers are converging on Westminster for a tractor protest against “substandard imports and dishonest labelling” they warn are threatening food security.

The campaign groups Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers of Kent are assembling for a “go-slow” convoy and drive around Westminster, with organisers expecting 50 to 100 tractors as well as other farm vehicles on Monday evening.

The protesters are raising concerns over the increasing difficulties faced by the British farming industry which they say are leaving the nation’s food security at risk.

We need a radical change of policy and an urgent exit from these appalling trade deals which will decimate British food Liz Webster, Save British Farming

They are calling for an end to trade deals which they say are allowing imports of food produced to standards that would be illegal in the UK and undercutting British farmers.

Organisers also criticise labelling that allows products to bear a Union flag when they have not been grown or reared in Britain.

Wiltshire beef and arable farmer and Save British Farming founder Liz Webster said the situation risked food security and the nation’s health.

Trade deals with New Zealand, Australia, and the CPTPP deal with 11 countries including Canada, Japan and Mexico, along with a lack of import checks, were allowing lower standard foods into the country, she said.

British producers had also lost the level playing field with EU farmers and within the UK, Ms Webster warned.

She said European farmers were still receiving subsidies, had freedom of movement for labour, and had continued to have access to British markets, enabling them to undercut farmers in Britain.

Ms Webster said the current situation was “like going out with the English football team to the World Cup and saying ‘off you go, you’ve got chains on your legs and chains on your hands’. We are completely and utterly disadvantaged”.

At the same time, the new English agricultural policy of paying farmers for environmental measures such as habitat creation was taking land out of food production, she said.

It’s so important that our message about substandard imports, dishonest labelling and concerns for food security is heard Jeff Gibson, Kent Fairness for Farmers

Ms Webster said: “In 2019, this Government was elected with a mandate to uphold our standards and deliver a ready-made deal with the EU which would see British agriculture boom.

“It is now entirely obvious that they have totally betrayed us all.

“Polling shows that the public back British farming and food and want to maintain our high food standards and support local producers.

“We need a radical change of policy and an urgent exit from these appalling trade deals which will decimate British food.”

She criticised the Government for changing its trade and agricultural policies, and then not monitoring food security closely enough, warning the UK could have to compete with other countries for supplies.

And Ms Webster called for alignment with European regulations to support British farmers.

Jeff Gibson, founder of Kent Fairness for Farmers, said: “It’s so important that our message about substandard imports, dishonest labelling and concerns for food security is heard.

I hope to be farming for many years to come, but if things don’t change, I won’t be and I won’t be employing the 14 people who work for me Geoffrey Philpott, cauliflower farmer in Kent

“With an election looming, we want to ensure the next incoming government takes up our cause.”

Geoffrey Philpott, a cauliflower farmer in east Kent, who is bringing three tractors to the rally, said: “I hope to be farming for many years to come, but if things don’t change, I won’t be and I won’t be employing the 14 people who work for me.

“Then we will be reliant on foreign produce that will not have the high standard of UK production.

“Once that happens, we could be held to ransom over supply and pricing.”