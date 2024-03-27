A Just Stop Oil activist broke her bail conditions to deliver a letter to Wes Streeting's home - but he says it is not his house.

The climate change activists filmed their campaigner Phoebe Plummer outside what JSO believed was the Labour MP's front door.

Alongside a video post on X, formerly known as Twitter, JSO said: "Hey Met Police you're losing your touch.

"Phoebe broke bail today delivering a letter to Wes Streeting, despite being arrested twice for delivering letters before.

"What's going on?"

The group had earlier warned the Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care that they would be at his home at 1pm and told him to "get the Battenberg out".

When they arrived, they noted there was no police presence outside his home.

In the video, Ms Plummer, who previously made headlines for throwing soup at iconic painting Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, said: "It appears the police are not here at this time.

"Maybe they've realised there's not much harm in just delivering a letter to your MP, it's what they've always asked us to do after all."

But in response to the video, Mr Streeting confirmed the home Just Stop Oil visited was not his house.

He said: "I don’t know which poor sod got your letter, but that isn’t my house.

"If you want to write to me, you can do so quite easily via Parliament or my constituency office.

"Constituents can also visit my surgeries."

He also added the home the letter was delivered to was not "even in his borough."

Just Stop Oil did not seem too deterred by this update, tweeting in response: "You win some, you lose some" as they requested the person who got their letter to send it to Mr Streeting.

In recent months, concerns have been raised over the safety of MPs, with targeted incidents at their offices.

In February, Conservative Justice Minister Mike Freer said he will stand down at the next general election after a series of death threats and an arson attack on his constituency office.

Counter Terrorism Policing's Senior National Coordinator for Protect and Prepare, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor said: “We fully recognise and understand the heightened concerns that many Members of Parliament and other elected officials across the country have about their safety and security.

"We are committed to ensuring that MPs, their families and their staff can go about their work and lives without feeling unsafe and we will not tolerate MPs being intimidated.

“In recent months and as part of Operation Bridger, which is the national policing operation that coordinates protective security advice and support for MPs across the UK, we have been working hard to address these concerns by offering and providing security advice, support and guidance to MPs.

“We will continue to work closely with the Parliamentary authorities, local forces and the Cabinet Office in ensuring that the appropriate security measures are in place for all MPs so they can go about their work safely.”

Plummer was previously arrested for delivering a letter to Emily Thornberry's house, demanding a Labour gov reverse Tory oil and gas.

