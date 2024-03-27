Warning: Distressing content below.

A man from Slough who was bitten by a spider in his own home nearly had to have his arm amputated as a result of the horrific bite.

Ivan Savage came face-to-face with a false widow spider in his living room before it bit him.

Recalling the incident, the personal trainer told ITV News London: "[It was the] biggest spider I've ever seen with my own eyes - scurried up from underneath my elbow, up my forum onto the top of my hand.

"It stared me in the eyes, as if to say, get ready and stuck his fangs in it was in slow motion.

"And then that felt like a soldering iron stuck into my hand."

Doctors managed to save Ivan's hand from amputation, but he says he still has no feeling in it Credit: ITV News London

Soon after, he felt very unwell and managed to call the emergency services before collapsing.

He was rushed to intensive care at Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, where he later developed sepsis.

He remained unconscious for three days and, after he awoke, doctors told him his right hand was almost amputated.

Ivan Savage worked as a personal trainer before enduring life-threatening spider bite

The medics who saved his hand and his life also told the former personal trainer he was just 12 hours from death.

"I've got no feeling I have to watch what I where I put my hand," he added.

"If I cut it, I don't realise. Hot water is dangerous if I scold myself.

"I've learned to live with it. But it's it's just different. And it's upsetting because I've always been a physically active man.

An image of another spider at Ivan's home Credit: Ivan Savage

Pest control carried out a chemical deep clean of his home.

When they investigated his property, they discovered a nest of what is believed to be around 500 false widow spiders under his windowsill.

Still recovering, Ivan says feels thankful to be alive.

He added: "It's very hard to come to terms with. I'd just like to say thank you to the surgeons, and the doctors at the hospital."

