A man is fighting for his life after a stabbing on a train in south London.

Two men were seen fighting on a train between Shortlands and Beckenham railway station at around 3.56pm on Wednesday.

Police and the ambulance service attended and the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

British Transport Police detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Commuters using the line between Birbeck and London Bridge are facing severe travel disruption on Thameslink and Southern services. Police inquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests so far.British Transport Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 397 of 27/03/2024.Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

