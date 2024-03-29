Hunt for unidentified man over two rapes carried out four years apart

Detectives investigating two linked rapes carried out four years apart are appealing to the public for help.

The offences, both rapes of women during the early hours, took place miles apart – in Westminster in 2018 and Shoreditch in 2022. Forensic work has established that the same, as yet unidentified, man is responsible for both attacks, the Metropolitan Police say.

The force says it wants to hear from any further potential victims, as well as anyone who believes they may know the attacker.

DI Chris Heathcote said: “These two offences were initially investigated by separate teams given the distance between the two incidents.

"H owever, we have since been able to forensically link the same individual to both offences. Given the four-year gap, we must assume that it’s highly likely the suspect has carried out further attacks.

" A review of all unsolved rapes for this time period has identified no links to these two offences, but I would appeal to anyone who feels they have been a victim to come forward.”

CCTV of the second incident in Shoreditch in December 2022

The first offence took place at around 2.50am on Saturday 5 May 2018 near The Strand. An E-fit of the suspect, previously released in connection with this offence, has been reissued by the Met.

During the second incident, the victim was raped in the early hours of Saturday, 10 December 2022 in Curtain Road, in Shoreditch.

A CCTV image of a man officers want to speak to in connection with the investigation was released to the public and detectives are now releasing the related moving footage.

DI Heathcote added: “The suspect involved in both incidents appears to target lone women in the night time economy.

"I understand there will be concern that this individual remains outstanding, but can offer every assurance that we are taking all possible steps to ensure he is found and brought to justice for these awful crimes.

"If you believe you have been a victim or recognise the man from any of the material released please come forward. Any information – no matter how small – could help us with our investigation." Anyone with information which could assist the investigation team is asked to contact 101 quoting CAD 6163/26MAR24.

