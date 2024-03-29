Teenager charged with attempted murder after south London train stabbing

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing on a train in south London in front of horrified passengers. British Transport Police said it received reports of two men fighting between Beckenham and Shortlands railway stations shortly before 4pm on Wednesday. Rakeem Thomas, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on April 30. The victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital and is in a “critical but stable condition”.

Knife crime remains rampant in London, with it making up the highest proportion of offences recorded in England and Wales, according to the latest figures from the Home Office.

Some 13,957 offences were recorded in the 12 months to September 2023 by the Metropolitan Police. This is up 22% from 11,452 in the previous 12 months, but is 5% lower than the 14,680 in the year to March 2020.

On Wednesday, a Southeastern trains spokesperson said: “We are aware of a serious incident on board one of our services this afternoon. We are urgently assisting the British Transport Police and would urge anyone with any information to contact them immediately.

“All of our trains are fitted with CCTV and we will be providing this footage to the British Transport Police to assist with their enquiries.

“We also have an integrated safeguarding team, comprised of Southeastern, BTP and Network Rail colleagues and we are already working together to find those responsible.”

