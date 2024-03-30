Man arrested on suspicion of terror offence at pro-Palestinian protest

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a terrorism-related offence at a pro-Palestinian protest in central London.

Westminster Police said officers made the arrest on the Strand on Saturday afternoon in relation to inviting support for a proscribed organisation.

The man has been taken to a police station in central London and remains in custody.

The march, part organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, is part of a national demonstration calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Protesters gathered at Russell Square before marching through the city to Trafalgar Square.

The death toll in Gaza since Israel's ground offensive began in October has passed 32,705, local health authorities in the territory said on Saturday, with 82 bodies taken to hospitals in the past 24 hours.

Gaza’s Health Ministry doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants in its total toll but has said the majority of those killed have been women and children.

