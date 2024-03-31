Play was paused in stoppage time at the end of normal time in the Conti Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea when Gunners midfielder Frida Maanum collapsed off the ball.

Paramedics were called and medical staff encircled the 24-year-old Norway international, who was placed on a stretcher and carried off after about seven minutes.

Players remained on the pitch throughout the incident and the match resumed, with Alessia Russo replacing Maanum as the game remained goalless and entered extra time.

Arsenal have confirmed Maanum is conscious, talking and in a stable condition. She will continue to be monitored closely by their medical team.

